Anganwadi worker’s family receives financial aid following CM’s directive

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat block administration swiftly extended financial assistance to the family of a deceased Anganwadi worker following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directive.

On February 7, Krishna Shil, an Anganwadi worker at Dangapara Anganwadi Centre under Chingishpur Panchayat, suffered severe burns while cooking. She succumbed to her injuries the same night at Balurghat District Hospital.

Upon learning of the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered immediate financial support for the bereaved family. Acting on this, Balurghat block officials promptly visited Krishna Shil’s residence in Dahghati Durgapur, Chingishpur Panchayat. The Disaster Management department provided the family with Rs 2 lakh financial aid. Additionally, the administration assured efforts to secure a job for her son. Expressing gratitude, Krishna Shil’s son, Sudarshan Shil, said: “The administration has transferred Rs 2 lakh to our bank account and assured us of their continued support. This gives us some hope in these difficult times.”

Balurghat Panchayat Samiti Sabhapati Arup Sarkar reaffirmed the administration’s commitment, stating: “We have stood by the family from the very beginning and are taking steps to ensure a job for Krishna Shil’s son.” Balurghat Block Development Officer (BDO) Sambal Kumar Jha added: “We have collected the necessary documents to facilitate government assistance. The block administration remains fully committed to supporting the family.”