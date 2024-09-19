Anganwadi worker recruitment exams suspended amid flood concerns

MALDA: The recruitment and promotion examination for Anganwadi workers in Malda district has been temporarily suspended, prompting concerns over the postponement’s underlying reasons. While allegations circulate that delays stem from ongoing High Court cases, the administration asserts that the decision is primarily due to flood-related challenges faced by



candidates in various areas.

A vast area across three GPs in Bhutni, affecting nearly a lakh people, has been flooded due to the Ganga river exceeding the danger level since late August. Ratua in the Bilaimari Gram Panchayat area was also impacted by the rising river. These regions continue to struggle with post-flood challenges. According to administrative sources, around 4,500 candidates from these areas are set to appear for the exams.

A recent meeting at the district administrative building included Sabina Yeasmin, minister of state for Irrigation, Nitin Singhania district magistrate Malda, and other key officials, including Nihar Ranjan Ghosh MLA Chanchal. Yeasmin highlighted the significant interest in the recruitment process, noting that approximately 80,000 candidates have applied for positions under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), with about 50,000 seeking Anganwadi worker roles and 30,000 for assistant (‘sahayak’) positions.

Initially, the written examinations were scheduled for September 22 and 29. However, the administration has now decided to revise these dates due to the adverse conditions caused by recent flooding, which has particularly impacted candidates from the Manikchak and Ratua blocks.

District magistrate Singhania confirmed the postponement, stating: “Many candidates will face difficulties due to the flood situation. Therefore, we have decided to change the exam date, which may now take place in November. Notifications regarding the new schedule will be issued in due course.”