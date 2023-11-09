Andrew Fleming appointed as UK’s Dy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India

Andrew Fleming has been appointed as the new British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India.

He arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday and will lead on strengthening the UK’s relationship in East & Northeast India.

Before joining as UK’s Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, Andrew served as British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for five years and then as Officer on Special Temporary Duty in Bengaluru before spending a few months in London where he supported the visit of Indian Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar for the King’s Coronation. “I am thrilled to take up my role as British Deputy High Commissioner to East & North East India. I am determined to ensure the UK-India 2030 roadmap is seen as relevant across all 13 states & the Andaman & Nicobar Islands that the team covers from our Kolkata office. I will seek to establish tangible connections across this fascinating and diverse region that deliver on our shared priorities,” Andrew Fleming said.

Andrew originally joined the British Civil Service in 1986 and has held several important positions in the UK and other countries.