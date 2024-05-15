Andal: Labourer of colliery dies after roof collapses

Kolkata: A labourer of the Jambad colliery died on Wednesday morning after the roof collapsed while he was working.

According to sources, the labourer identified as Ranjit Bauri (45) had joined his duty on Tuesday night. Bauri, an employee of the Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) was working early on Wednesday morning when a portion of the colliery roof suddenly collapsed. Due to the incident, Bauri got trapped. After a while, he was rescued and rushed to a private hospital in Durgapur where the labourer was declared brought dead. After Bauri’s death, the labourers took his body from the hospital to the colliery area and started agitating against the ECL authorities and demanded compensation for his family along with necessary security arrangements for the labourers working in the colliery.

After almost four hours, the agitation was withdrawn following assurance from the ECL authorities. Later police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. It may be mentioned that a few days ago a similar incident had reportedly taken place at Kunustoria where a labourer had died.