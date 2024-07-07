Ancient tradition of Binshira’s Rath Yatra still continues

BALURGHAT: Binshira village of Hili Block in South Dinajpur district hosts the oldest and most revered Rath Yatra of South Dinajpur. The initiation of this century-old Rath Yatra is credited to one Sarbeshwar Laha. Till today, the age-old traditions continue.



Binshira, once a prosperous village under the patronage of Maharaja Jagadishnath Rai Bahadur of Dinajpur, was looked after by treasurer (Patwari) Sarbeshwar Laha. He possessed vast lands, establishing the iconic Rath of Binshira.

From 1922 onwards, the Rath Yatra and a fair were organised, funded by the endowment from Sarbeshwar Laha, amounting to 1300 bighas of land, perpetually sustaining the daily worship, rituals, hospitality and maintenance of the temple. Upon Sarbeshwar Laha’s demise, his sons Nitai Chandra Das Laha and Sudhanshu Laha continued the legacy as trustees of the endowment. According to popular belief, when Nitai Das Laha fell victim to tuberculosis, Sarbeshwar Laha had offered prayers at the temple of Lord Jagannath at Puri for his son’s recovery. Upon returning, he founded the temple and Rath Yatra in Binshira as an act of gratitude for his son’s recovery.

Another belief doing the rounds is that during a sudden Rath Yatra day, a wandering Baul-Baishnava saint arrived at Sarbeshwar Laha’s residence. Enchanted by the saint’s mystical presence, Sarbeshwar Laha underwent a transformative experience and subsequently embraced Baishnavism, erecting a temple for Lord Jagannath.

The wooden chariot previously used was replaced with an iron one in 2015, standing at a height of approximately 40 feet, adorned with two horses and a charioteer.

The temple compound also houses a cultural centre, currently in a dilapidated state, where Radha-Krishna’s lilas, devotional songs, Baul music, poetic recitations, and Padaboli Kirtans are performed during the fair and Rath Yatra days. The Snana Yatra festival, celebrated on the full moon day of Jyestha according to the Hindu calendar, is a significant event where devotees believe bathing Lord Jagannath, Balaram, and Subhadra purifies them of all sins.

Presently, Sarveshwar Laha’s descendants manage the affairs of Jagannath Temple each year, ensuring the traditional Puja and fair continue with dignity and adherence to customs. Bappa Das Laha, the fourth generation, affirmed, “This year, we uphold the responsibility of Jagannath Deb’s worship and fair. We preserve this ancient tradition with utmost respect and adherence to our heritage.”