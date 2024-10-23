Ancient rituals continue at Devi Chaudhurani Samsan Kali Temple

Jalpaiguri: It is believed that the year was 1785 when the Devi Chaudhurani Samsan Kali Temple near Gosala More, Jalpaiguri, was built with a simple thatched structure. Though centuries have passed and the temple has been transformed, the rituals of worship have remained unchanged, continuing for over 350 years. Daily pujas take place and on the night of Kali Puja, special rituals are performed. It is a popular belief that two foxes appear mysteriously near the temple on the day of Kali Puja.



According to the temple committee, the Puja attracts people from all religions. For many years, a Muslim family played a significant role in the temple’s upkeep. Recently, Mohammad Niza has taken over responsibilities due to the illness of Mohammad Mumtaz, who served the temple for years. This temple, one of the oldest in North Bengal, holds historical significance. Locals believe it was founded by Devi Chaudhurani, also known as Joy Durga Devi Chaudhurani, who was part of the Manthani Raj Estate in present-day Bangladesh’s Rangpur district.

It is said that Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay’s famous novel Anandamath was inspired by her life. Devi Chaudhurani and the legendary Bhavani Pathak are both credited with establishing the temple. Debashis Sarkar, the secretary of the temple committee, explained: “This Puja is nearly 350 years old. Devi Chaudhurani had secret hideouts in Rangpur, Dinajpur and Baikunthpur in North Bengal and this temple was one of her camps. An ancient banyan tree, about 400-years-old, still stands here, under which she helped the poor. Bhavani Pathak was the temple’s first priest, followed by Nayan Kapalik. The original rituals are still performed.”

Sarkar added: “Two foxes mysteriously appear near the temple on Kali Puja night. They are not visible the rest of the year but appear near the riverbank beside the temple on Kali Puja night. Before the deity’s offerings, the foxes are fed items such as sacrificial blood and bananas, in a ritual called Shiva Bhog.”

The temple becomes a gathering place for people of all faiths during the puja, continuing an age-old tradition.