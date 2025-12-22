Ancient idol unearthed in S Dinajpur village

BALURGHAT: The discovery of an ancient stone idol at Ghatul village in the Tapan block of South Dinajpur has triggered widespread excitement among locals and drawn the attention of historians and archaeologists alike. The idol, dug up from the ground, is being described by experts as an “invaluable historical and archaeological asset”.

According to preliminary observations by historians, the sculpture dates back to the 11th century and bears the distinct artistic features of the Pala period.

Experts believe the idol represents a rare and powerful form of the Hindu deity Shiva—Kalabhairav or Aghor—known for its fierce iconography and deep tantric significance. Such representations from the Pala era are considered extremely rare in this region.

Following the discovery, Tapas Kundu, Ranger of the Balurghat Range, visited the site. He inspected the location from where the idol was recovered and held detailed discussions with villagers regarding the current security arrangements for the artefact, as well as issues related to forest conservation. Officials said steps are being taken at the administrative level to ensure proper preservation of the idol.

As news of the discovery spread, enthusiasm among villagers grew rapidly. Many locals have demanded that a temple be constructed at the very spot where the idol was found, reflecting strong religious sentiments attached to the artefact.

However, historians and archaeologists have expressed reservations about this proposal. Eminent history researcher Samit Ghosh stressed the need for scientific preservation, stating: “For proper conservation and academic research, the idol should immediately be brought under the supervision of a heritage society.”