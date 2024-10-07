Ancient drama, clay work & artifacts from across state marks New Town Puja themes

Kolkata: After being a successful crowd puller in 2023, New Town Sarbajanin Durgotsav Samiti’s this year’s theme is based on an ancient drama written by playwright Sudraka.



Mrichchakotikam, or the little clay cart is the drama written in Sanskrit by Sudraka about 2500 years ago which was set in ancient India during the era of Gupta dynasty and the ancient city of Ujjaini.

The theme maker, Anirban Das has churned out the theme through painting, murals, lights on the walls and ceiling decoration of the pandal. According to the organisers, Mrichakatikam is about the joy and simplicity of a small boy who is happy and content to receive a small toy cart just like goddess Durga is happy with simple offerings and devotions. “The essence of joy and simplicity is celebrated here in our Durga Puja.

The outside of our pandal is decorated as a cart with the use of natural products like bamboo, clay, and straw common during the bygone era,” said a member of the New Town Sarbojanin Durgotsav Samiti. The theme for the New Town AE Block Puja Committee is Antaral where the unsung heroes of the society have been given the priority. According to the organisers, as limelight is on the grandeur of the idol and pandal, the diligence of not only the artists but countless other workers-electricians, technicians, decorators- engaged in the drudgery takes a backseat.

“Our theme is a paean to the relentless effort of those who dedicatedly work day and night, paying no heed to adversities, just to ensure seamless celebrations while remaining unacknowledged,” said a member of the puja committee.

The New Town CE Block Cultural Association is also organising their 9th year puja with the theme focused on the artifacts from across the state. The theme called ‘puratani saje sanatani uma’ is showcasing the artifacts made by the artisans of several districts across Bengal. Inside the puja pandal, idols made out of burnt clay commonly known as terracotta, traditional painting commonly known as patchitra and several other objects made using natural objects.