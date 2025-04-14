Ancient Bengali ‘Hal Khata’ faces modern apathy in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Once an inseparable part of Bengal’s business culture, the age-old tradition of Hal Khata is gradually losing its charm and relevance and the town of Balurghat is no exception.

Celebrated on the first day of the Bengali New Year, Hal Khata traditionally marked the opening of new account books and the settlement of old dues. Merchants would invite regular customers — either through invitation cards or word of mouth — to their shops, offering sweets, festive meals like luchi-tarkari and gifting Bengali calendars. It was more than just a financial ritual; it was a festive celebration that symbolised the cordial relationship between traders and their customers. However, over time, that vibrancy has faded. According to local traders, Hal Khata has now become more of a formality than a festival. With a drop in loyal customer numbers and the rise of online shopping and social media, the deep-rooted tradition is struggling to stay relevant. “Back in the day, there used to be a celebratory atmosphere in every shop during Hal Khata. That warmth is missing now. Everything feels artificial,” said Anima Ghosh, an elderly homemaker in Balurghat. Gopal Chandra De, a local jeweller, echoed the sentiment, saying: “We used to invite customers and friends for a feast. Now, only those with outstanding dues are invited and the occasion is not celebrated like before.”

Another veteran businessman, Ashish Ghosh, reflected: “We grew up watching our ancestors celebrate Hal Khata. It helped build a heartfelt bond with customers. Now, shopping malls and e-commerce have taken that place, leaving little room for such traditions.”

“Despite the changing times, some traders and older residents continue to preserve the essence of Hal Khata. While its grandeur may have dimmed, its emotional value and cultural roots still linger in Balurghat — serving as a nostalgic reminder of a once-vibrant tradition,” he added.