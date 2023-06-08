Ananta Maharaj gives ultimatum to Centre over demand for Union Territory status for N Bengal

cooch behar: Ananta Maharaj, the supreme leader of the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association, has given an ultimatum to the Central government and the BJP over the demand to declare North Bengal as a Union Territory. If a decision is not reached before the Parliamentary elections in 2024, the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association will reconsider whether to continue supporting the BJP or not.



Ananta Maharaj claims that North Bengal supports the idea of a Union Territory. Several BJP MLAs from North Bengal have echoed his sentiments. He has openly supported the BJP in previous elections and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has visited him and held discussions.

Ananta Maharaj’s presence at Amit Shah’s public meeting in Cooch Behar has had an impact on election results, favoring the BJP in North Bengal, specially by a section of the Rajbangshi population. He has consistently demanded separate Union Territory status for North Bengal which he claims is the Greater Cooch Behar.Ananta Maharaj, during a press conference at his residence in Cooch Behar, stated: “The demand for North Bengal to be declared a Union Territory was promised in 2015 and should be fulfilled. It is yet to be fulfilled. Now The Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association will consider supporting the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections based on this issue.”

However, the Trinamool Congress dismissed Ananta Maharaj’s statement, with Partha Pratim Roy, spokesperson of the Trinamool Congress, saying:“We are not concerned with what Ananta Maharaj said. He has repeatedly discussed the idea of a separate state. Let him follow through with his words and then we can discuss it further.”