Ananta Maharaj, Banshi Badan Barman share stage after two decades

Cooch Behar: After a hiatus of nearly 21 years, the joint appearance of prominent ‘Greater Cooch Behar’ movement leaders—Banshi Badan Barman and Ananta Maharaj—at a public rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has triggered significant political speculation in North Bengal. The development is being viewed as potentially influential in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.



Both leaders, influential figures within the Rajbanshi community, once stood united during the 2005 agitation demanding a separate Greater Cooch Behar state. The movement turned violent, leading to multiple deaths, including that of a police officer. In the aftermath, Banshi Badan Barman was jailed and the episode marked the beginning of a rift between the two leaders.

Following his release, Barman formed a separate organisation and extended support to the Trinamool Congress, later receiving a government position under its regime. In contrast, Ananta Maharaj gradually aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), especially since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Notably, Union Home minister Amit Shah had visited Maharaj’s residence that year, signalling growing political proximity. The BJP subsequently nominated Maharaj to the Rajya Sabha, a position he currently holds.

In a recent shift, Banshi Badan Barman has also declared support for the BJP, with the party fielding candidates backed by him in Sitai and Natabari constituencies. However, signs of unease have emerged, with Ananta Maharaj reportedly expressing dissatisfaction with the BJP in recent days.Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has fielded Harihar Das—considered close to Maharaj—as its candidate for Sitalkuchi. The announcement was made by party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, adding another layer of intrigue to the evolving political dynamics. Recently, two Union ministers had paid a ‘courtesy’ visit to Maharaj at his residence, which party insiders claim was to urge him to attend the PM’s rally in Cooch Behar. The simultaneous presence of both leaders at the Prime Minister’s rally has fuelled intense speculation among supporters, raising questions about shifting loyalties and their potential electoral impact.

Separately, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Cooch Behar for a two-day campaign beginning April 16. She is expected to address rallies in Dinhata, Mathabhanga and Cooch Behar town, while Abhishek Banerjee will hold a roadshow on April 14.

In a separate development, BJP’s Sitalkuchi candidate Sabitri Barman was injured in a road accident late Saturday night in Mathabhanga Block-I. According to reports, her vehicle overturned while attempting to avoid a truck allegedly coming from the wrong direction. She was initially treated at Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in

Cooch Behar. The BJP has alleged a possible conspiracy behind the incident, hinting at the involvement of the Trinamool Congress. However, TMC leaders have strongly denied the accusations.