Anandapur: Youth held for ‘raping’ student

Kolkata: A youth was arrested for allegedly raping an engineering student who is his classmate in Anandapur.

The accused had been absconding since the student lodged a complaint on October 8. The victim, a college student, resides in a rented accommodation in the Anandapur area along with

another student. On September 26, the accused visited her residence. After spending some time there, he left but returned shortly after, claiming he had forgotten some belongings. At that time, the victim’s roommate was not present. Under the pretext of collecting his items, the accused entered the room and allegedly forced the woman to consume alcohol before raping her. He then fled the scene.

Initially, the student left her rented accommodation and went back to her family home. After she narrated the incident to her family, they decided to file a police complaint. Subsequently, on October 8, she lodged a formal complaint at the Anandapur police station, and a case was registered. The accused was arrested and produced before the Alipore court on Tuesday, where he was remanded to police custody till October 22. Police are expected to conduct his DNA test and medico-legal examination.