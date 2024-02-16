Anandapur: Woman ‘ends life’ by jumping from highrise

Kolkata: Tension spread at a luxurious housing complex of Anandapur after the body of a woman who lived in a flat in that complex was found on Thursday morning.



According to sources, the deceased, identified as Sumana Pal (50) of flat 3604, Tower I in the Urbana housing complex, was found lying on the ground floor in front of the apartment where she used to stay.

Immediately, Pal was rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) where she was declared brought dead. Police suspect that the woman had jumped from her flat’s balcony on the 36th floor. No suicide has been recovered and the cops are probing to find out any suspected foul play.