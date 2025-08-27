Anandapur: Woman dies under mysterious circumstances

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, a bar dancer from Punjab died at a guest house in Anandapur area on Monday. According to police, the woman identified as Shreya Verma (27) of Ludhiana in Punjab went to a guest house in Anandpur with her friend identified as Md. Chand on Sunday night. After staying overnight with Verma, Chand left the guest house early on Monday morning.

Around 8 am, Chand received a call from Verma where the woman sought help from him as she was feeling unwell. After a while, Chand, a resident of Tiljala, reached the guest house and called a private doctor. After examining Verma, the said doctor told Chand to admit her in a hospital. Around 11:30 am, Chand took Verma to a private hospital in Anandapur area where she was declared brought dead. During the inquiry, police interrogated Chand. After several hours of questioning, cops came to know that the woman had consumed excessive liquor.

It is suspected that due to excessive consumption of liquor, Verma fell ill and subsequently died. No foul is suspected so far.