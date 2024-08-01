Anandapur vandalism case: Two held

Kolkata: Two miscreants have been arrested in connection with the vandalism in a bar cum restaurant.

On Wednesday a video went viral where about 30 persons armed with bamboos, sticks were seen vandalising bar-cum-restaurant and the cars parked outside. However, Millennium Post has not checked the authenticity of the video footage. According to sources, the bar cum restaurant authority reportedly lodged a complaint against persons identified as Sanjay who was allegedly leading the miscreants. Though police were able to nab only two accused but Sanjay and several others are still

evading arrest. On Monday night, a group of miscreants barged in at a bar-cum-restaurant located adjacent to the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. It is alleged that the miscreants broke the CCTV cameras and also assaulted the staff

of the bar. Also, several cars belonging to the customers of the said bar-cum-restaurant which were parked have also

been vandalised. The restaurant authorities reportedly claimed that the miscreants attacked them without

any provocation.

Police have collected the CCTV footage before those were broken. It is suspected that the attack on Monday night was an outcome of some sort of old enmity.