Anandapur: Shootout, bombings rock Gulshan Colony, 3 booked

Kolkata: Panic gripped Gulshan Colony in Anandapur on Thursday evening after a group of miscreants opened fire indiscriminately and hurled bombs in the area.

Police have so far arrested three persons and seized two firearms along with several live rounds. According to sources, the violence broke out following a clash between two rival groups. Within moments, miscreants began firing and throwing bombs, triggering chaos. CCTV footage later confirmed the firing. Residents fled in fear while shops downed shutters. It was also alleged that some people were assaulted during the attack. Officers from Anandapur Police Station rushed to the spot soon after.

During the probe, police recovered several empty bullet shells and evidence of bomb explosions. Based on CCTV footage, investigators launched a hunt for the accused. Acting on a tip-off, three suspects were arrested on Friday from Entally and Narkeldanga. Two separate cases have been registered and several history-sheeters are now under the scanner. The exact motive remains unclear, though police suspect the shootout was linked to a turf war between rival gangs.

Gulshan Colony has long been a challenge for law enforcement, with repeated instances of criminal activity. The locality has often been used as a hideout for absconding offenders. In 2021, several Bangladeshi nationals were arrested there during a joint operation by the Anti Rowdy Squad and Uttar Pradesh Police.

More recently, in July this year, miscreants involved in a shootout at a Patna hospital were arrested from a house in Anandapur.