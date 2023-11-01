Anandapur: Second-year student of pvt engineering college assaulted

A second-year undergraduate student of a private engineering college in Anandapur was allegedly assaulted by his seniors twice in ten days.

The student of the computer science stream was allegedly attacked for the second time on October 31.

The police have registered a complaint against the accused persons and initiated a probe. After the second attack, the student was admitted to the Bagha Jatin State General Hospital with broken teeth. However, the police have reportedly ruled out the ragging angle to the incident.

The victim’s father lodged the complaint at Anandapur police station claiming that his son was not only ragged but also given life threats. The victim’s father alleged that the accused students are studying BBA in the private college. A complaint was also made to the college authorities. According to the written complaint filed with the police, the incident took place around 2:10 am outside the college gates.

An argument between the victim and the accused had taken place over bike parking outside the college gate. However, whether the student was ragged is yet to be established. The CCTV footage was collected by the police for further investigation into the case. The college authorities said that they have been informed of the incident and are looking into it.