Anandapur inferno claims at least 11 lives, over 14 missing

Kolkata: A massive fire in Anandapur’s Nazirabad early Monday, reportedly, claimed at least 11 lives, with over 14 people still missing. The blaze started at a decorator’s warehouse and spread to a nearby fast-food factory, where more than 26 workers were reportedly present. At least twelve fire engines were deployed, and cooling operations continued till Tuesday.



Authorities said the units lacked fire clearance and extinguishers, and forensic and DNA tests will be conducted as the bodies are unidentifiable. Mayor Firhad Hakim announced a compensation Rs 10 lakh for family members of the deceased. An FIR has been filed against the absconding warehouse owner, while families of the missing have lodged complaints.