Anandapur inferno claims at least 11 lives, over 14 missing

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out in Anandapur’s Nazirabad in the wee hours of Monday, in which at least 11 people died and more than 14 were reported to be still missing.



The fire first ignited in a decorator’s storehouse, which immediately spread to a nearby fast-food factory. Reportedly, more than 26 people were inside the fast-food factory at the time of the incident.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and state Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim on Tuesday visited the spot and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each family of the deceased. Fire Services minister Sujit Bose also inspected the site where the blaze ripped through two warehouses. Bose said: “I spoke to the Director General of Fire Services. A forensic team will visit the spot.”

On Monday, around 3 am, locals noticed flames coming out of the warehouse. The fire soon went out of control, prompting the deployment of 12 fire engines. Till Tuesday, pocket fires were reported from the site. The cooling process began on Tuesday morning, the fire department said. Officials also stated that DNA tests would be conducted after collecting samples from family members of the missing, as the burnt bodies are unidentifiable.

After inspecting the spot, Minister Sujit Bose said: “I could not see any fire extinguishers inside the premises. Fire audits are held for every commercial and industrial unit. Whether fire audits were conducted at these two places needs to be verified.” Director General of Fire Services Ranvir Kumar informed that the two affected factories did not have fire department clearance, though how the units were operating without clearance remained unanswered.

On the same day, Mayor Firhad Hakim visited the homes of the missing persons in Baruipur. Announcing financial assistance for families of the deceased and the missing, he said cheques would be issued immediately after death certificates are obtained. The Mayor assured that the government stands firmly with all affected families. Police have filed an FIR against the absconding decorator’s factory owner Gangadhar Das. “An FIR has been registered against the owner, who has not been traceable since the incident,” a police officer said.

Families of the missing persons have lodged complaints with the Baruipur Police. Most of those missing are from Pingla, Moyna, Nandakumar, Sutahata and Tamluk.