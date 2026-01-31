Anandapur fire: Wow! Momo warehouse manager, deputy held; PM announces ex-gratia

Kolkata: Police have arrested two more persons linked to the fast-food chain Wow! Momo in connection with the Nazirabad–Anandapur fire tragedy, which has claimed at least 21 lives so far, with 27 people still missing.



The arrested accused are Manaranjan Sheet, manager of the Wow! Momo warehouse, and Raja Chakraborty, its deputy manager. Identification of victims is underway through DNA mapping, with 32 samples collected, making it only the second such fire incident in Kolkata requiring the process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the West Bengal government announced ex-gratia compensation for victims’ families,

while Wow! Momo also pledged relief. The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance, prohibitory orders remain in force, and investigations continue with forensic teams revisiting the site.