Anandapur fire survivor recounts his narrow escape from blaze

Kolkata: A horrifying industrial blaze tore through a factory complex in Nazirabad, Anandapur in the wee hours of January 26, leaving several dead and many more missing as firefighters battled to control the inferno. Local reports suggest the fire began around 3 a.m. in a warehouse adjoining a momo manufacturing unit, where numerous workers were asleep or on night duty when the flames erupted.

One of the few survivors, Bishnupad Khutiya, recounted his narrow escape from the burning structure. After dinner, he had fallen asleep inside the facility when he was abruptly awakened by shouts warning that the building was on fire. Disoriented by thick smoke that quickly filled the interior, he grabbed his phone and ran toward the stairs. Struggling to breathe, Bishnupad leapt from the staircase and managed to reach the exit just moments before a heavy iron beam collapsed behind him, sealing off that route. Four others escaped with him, but many inside could not get out.

The blaze, fueled by highly flammable materials stored inside, spread rapidly and engulfed adjacent structures, turning the warehouse into a furnace that even melted steel beams, according to rescue workers. Police and firefighters confirmed several deaths — with some reports indicating eleven confirmed fatalities — and dozens feared missing as search operations continued amid the smouldering ruins.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and probing whether safety norms were violated, while bereaved families wait anxiously for news of their loved ones.