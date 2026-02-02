Anandapur fire: SIT formed to probe cause, negligence & safety lapses

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police have set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the devastating fire that broke out at warehouses in Anandapur on the southern outskirts of Kolkata in the early hours of January 26.

The blaze swept through a warehouse and an adjacent godown, leading to one of the worst industrial fire tragedies in the city.

Over the past week, teams worked for more than 32 hours to control the inferno, with 12 fire engines continuously deployed. Despite these efforts, rescue operations continued for days. Recovery teams have been meticulously clearing debris and dismantling collapsed tin sheds to search for additional remains.

According to officials, the death toll has risen to 27, with 27 people still missing. The charred remains recovered so far have been sent to forensic laboratories for DNA testing to confirm identities and establish the final count of fatalities.

In response to the scale and complexities of the incident, the West Bengal Police constituted a five-member SIT led by Shubhendra Kumar, the Superintendent of Police of the Baruipur district.

The team also includes the Additional Superintendent of Police, the inspector-in-charge of Narendrapur police station, and other senior officers to examine all aspects of the tragedy.

Since the fire, law enforcement has arrested three individuals in connection with the case: two managers associated with the warehouse and the owner of the adjacent decorator’s warehouse where the fire is believed to have originated. These arrests aim to determine potential negligence, compliance failures, or lapses in safety protocols.

Officials stress that the SIT will also review forensic reports and investigate fire safety practices, structural irregularities, and procedural oversights as part of its inquiry. The chargesheet is expected once the investigation is complete.