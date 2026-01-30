Anandapur fire death toll rises; Sec 163 imposed

Kolkata: The devastating fire at Anandapur’s Nazirabad area has claimed at least 16 lives, with some vernacular reports putting the toll at around 19, while 27 people remain missing, raising fears of further casualties. The blaze broke out in the early hours of January 26, engulfing multiple godowns and trapping workers inside.



Several bodies were charred beyond recognition, delaying identification and necessitating DNA tests. Rescue, recovery and debris-clearing operations are ongoing under tight security. To maintain law and order and ensure uninterrupted rescue and investigative work, prohibitory orders under Section 163 have been imposed in the area surrounding the fire-hit site.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court allowed a BJP protest rally with conditions.