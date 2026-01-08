Anandapur: Fire breaks out at slum; none hurt

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Nonadanga area in Anandapur after a fire broke out at a slum around 6 pm on Wednesday.

According to sources, the fire broke out at a shanty, which quickly spread to other shanties. Immediately police and the fire brigade were informed.

After a while, two fire tenders were pressed into action. Later, seven more fire tenders were sent in phases. Around 8:30 pm, the fire was controlled.

However, the bowsers are still working to douse the flames and ensure that there is no pocket fire which can erupt again.

Till the last reports came in, no one was injured in the incident. The cause of fire and extent of damage are yet to be ascertained. Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma, visited the gutted slum and took stock of the situation.