Anandapur: Elderly man commits suicide after killing wife

Kolkata: An elderly man killed his wife suffering from paralysis for the past 10 years and later committed suicide by jumping from the roof of the four-storied building where he lived.

According to sources, Amullya Samaddar (75) lived with his wife Geeta Samaddar (63) at a flat in an apartment in Nonadanga area of Anandapur.

Geeta became bedridden after paralysis. Recently, Amullya was diagnosed with heart disease. His two daughters live in Kasba and Behala. On Tuesday his youngest daughter was supposed to take him to the doctor for a check-up. On Monday night, Amullya’s neighbours heard something heavy falling on the ground. When they came out to check, they found the elderly man lying in a pool of blood.

When the neighbours went to check on Geeta, they found her dead with her throat cut using a scissor. Later, police recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy. It is suspected that after Amullya was diagnosed with a heart disease he became worried about Geeta and might have decided to end their lives. Although no foul play has been detected, the police are checking all aspects.