Anandapur: Cops bust LPG refilling racket

The Enforcement Branch (EB) has arrested a man from the Chowbaga area in Anandapur and busted an illegal LPG refilling racket on Tuesday.

According to sources, after the incident of fire at a slum in Anandapur, cops decided to conduct a thorough search of the area for suspected illegal storage of LPG cylinders. Accordingly, on Wednesday acting on a tip-off, cops from EB and East Division of Kolkata Police, a raid was conducted at the West Chowbaga area and busted such an illegal racket.

Cops reportedly came to know that domestic LPG cylinders were being used to refill auto rickshaws. During the raid, police recovered several LPG cylinders and gas refilling apparatus worth Rs 65,000. A man identified as Rajen Barui of Narendrapur who was the owner of the illegal facility was arrested. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act along with cheating and criminal conspiracy.