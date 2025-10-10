Anandapur: College student ‘raped’ by classmate

Kolkata: A college student residing in a rented accommodation in Anandapur has lodged a complaint against her classmate for allegedly raping her after forcing her to consume liquor.

Though the case was registered on Wednesday, the incident had taken place on September 26.

According to sources, the victim woman lives at the rented accommodation in the Anandapur area with another college student. On September 26, the accused visited the woman at her rented accommodation. After a while, he left. But within a few moments, he returned and told the woman that he had left behind some of his belongings.

At that moment, the roommate of the college student was not there. On the pretext of collecting his belongings, the accused youth entered the room and allegedly forced the woman to consume alcohol. After that, he raped the woman and fled.

On Wednesday, the woman lodged a complaint at the Anandapur police station, following which a case was registered. However, the accused was found to have fled.

The medical examination of the woman has been done, and the police have appealed for her confidential statement recording before a magistrate, which is likely to take place in a few days. Police informed that the investigation is continuing and a manhunt is on to nab the FIR-named accused.