Anandapur blaze: Fire-hit warehouse staff seek nod to resume work

Kolkata: Days after the devastating fire at warehouses in the Anandapur–Najirabad area, surviving workers have urged the authorities to allow the factory to resume operations, citing severe financial distress.

The blaze, which gutted two warehouses, has left families shattered, with recovery teams so far retrieving 27 body parts from the debris. While mourning their colleagues who were trapped inside during the fire, workers said prolonged closure has pushed many of them to the brink of economic uncertainty.

Recalling frantic phone calls made by those trapped in the inferno, several employees admitted the trauma continues to haunt them. However, they stressed that reopening the factory is crucial to ensure survival for their families. A section of workers also voiced support for the factory owner, Ganggadhar Das, who has been arrested in connection with the incident. They claimed that he had maintained cordial relations with employees and ensured timely payment of wages.

According to sources, nearly 2,000 workers are associated with the company. Employees have appealed to the administration for an early decision on restarting operations, arguing that work is their only means of livelihood.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that search operations at the two sites have been halted for now after several days of recovery efforts, though they may resume if further information emerges.