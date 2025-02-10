Amul to set up world’s largest curd manufacturing plant in Howrah

Kolkata: The dairy giant Amul will reportedly set up the world’s largest curd manufacturing plant at the Sankrail Food Park in Howrah near Kolkata.

It has reportedly come to light that the announcement was

made at the recently-concluded Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata. It was announced by Jayen Mehta, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) — the body that markets dairy products under the brand name ‘Amul’.

The plant will have a capacity of 10 lakh kg per day for manufacturing dahi, mishti doi, yogurt, lassi and buttermilk. Mehta told the media: “This integrated dairy plant, which will be the largest in eastern

India, will also process and pack 15 lakh litres of milk a day along with ice cream, flavoured milk, paneer, ghee and UHT milk.”

The state-of-the-art Amul Bengal Dairy plant, to be set up at Sankrail Food Park in Howrah near Kolkata, will entail an investment of Rs 600 crore in two phases by Anand-based Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited (Amul Dairy). The reason cited for setting it up here is that consumers of Bengal have a strong preference for curd, be it ‘tok doi’ or ‘mishti doi’. “This plant will help cater to the growing demand in the market,” Mehta reportedly said.

Currently, Amul is the largest fresh milk brand in Bengal, selling over one million litres of milk per day. The company has also built a strong milk procurement network across 14 districts, connecting over 1,20,000 women milk producers.