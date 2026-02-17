AMRUT household water supply to begin in Jalpaiguri on Feb 28

Jalpaiguri: Household drinking water supply under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) project will commence in Jalpaiguri town on February 28, with the Jalpaiguri Municipality launching distribution in the first phase.

Municipality Chairman Saikat Chatterjee announced after a meeting with councillors on Monday that the formal inauguration will be held at Madrasa Maidan.

He said residents would be able to use the supplied water for drinking purposes once distribution begins.

However, concerns have already emerged over water quality. Allegations regarding mud and debris inside newly laid pipelines have led to questions about whether the water will be immediately potable.

The Jalpaiguri Municipality has a population exceeding two lakh. In the first phase, 21,000 households will receive drinking water connections, while another 13,000 households will be covered in the second phase.

Under the project, water is being drawn from the Teesta River through an infiltrator gallery and transported via pipelines to a water treatment plant. After purification, the treated water will be supplied to reservoirs and then distributed to households across the town.

Earlier, the Municipal Engineering Directorate (MED) had stated that water quality would be monitored for a month after the supply begins before confirming its portability. Addressing the issue, Chatterjee said; “We have already tested the water quality. Initially, some muddy water may flow out, but soon residents will receive clean water fit for drinking.”

Pipelines have yet to be laid in several wards, including Wards 11 to 16 across the No. 3 Gumti rail gate.

The Chairman said existing underground municipal pipelines beneath the railway tracks would be utilised to extend supply gradually. He also confirmed approval for a second infiltrator gallery to expand coverage in the future.