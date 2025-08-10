‘Amrit Bharat’ scheme: Abhishek seeks state-wise fund allocation details

Kolkata: The Railway minister in Parliament recently dodged the question posed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek who wanted to know state-wise allotment of funds by the Centre under ‘Amrit Bharat’ project.

Banerjee had asked how many stations were sanctioned in each state in each year under the project and the constructions have been completed in case of how many stations. He also asked the Centre to give data as to how much amount has been allotted for each state and how much of the allotted funds have been utilised yet. The Centre has not given any state-wise breakdown. It only said that in the last 3 years around Rs 38,555 crore have been allocated for the ‘Amrit Bharat’ project. Out of this, Rs 25,927 crores were spent already. Trinamool Congress said that out of 1,337 Railway stations identified under ‘Amrit Bharat’ scheme, phase I works of only 105 stations completed which is just 8 per cent of the total announcement.

Abhishek Banerjee last month had launched a scathing attack on the Centre over its alleged silence on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26, including three tourists from Bengal, dead.

In a post on X, Banerjee brought up five pointed questions over the Centre’s handling of national security, intelligence accountability, foreign policy and global diplomacy. “It is over 55 days since the Pahalgam terror attack. It is deeply concerning that in a democracy neither the mainstream media, members of the opposition, nor the judiciary stepped forward to raise these five critical questions before the Government of India.

However, as a citizen committed to the nation’s well-being and as a public representative entrusted with accountability, I raise these five questions before the Government of India,” Banerjee wrote.