Amrit Bharat Express from Malda to Bangalore from Sun

Malda: Starting December 31, Bangalore-bound Amrit Bharat Express train will begin its regular operations from Malda. With this, the long-standing demand of the residents of Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts will see the light of the day. The train will have its inaugural run on December 30 at 11:45 am with its departure scheduled from Malda Town Station. On December 31 at 8:45 am, the Bangalore-bound Amrit Bharat Express train will commence its regular operations.



On December 20, Kaushik Mitra, Eastern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer said in a letter to Malda Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this train virtually on December 30. The train is being decorated for its final journey and is stationed at Malda Town Station. Amrit Bharat Express is a newly-designed superfast express train service of the Indian Railways. This service will have non-AC sleeper and unreserved coaches. It offers lower fares than the air-conditioned Vande Bharat Express service and is planned as a day-night express train service.

This is a semi-high-speed train but its top speed is limited to 110–130 kmph due to the speed capacity of the Rail track, stops at multiple stations and congestion.

Further, the train will have 2 locomotives in the two ends as a push-pull system. Latest technology has been used in the engine to make it faster. The train will have 14 general coaches and 8 sleeper coaches. It will not have automatic doors but all the modern facilities, including CCTV cameras in every coach, LED lights, mobile charging facility, bio-toilets, sensor taps will be made available.

Each compartment of the train will have a fire extinguishing system. The train has been manufactured by Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory. After manufacturing, the train had a trial run for a long time. It was brought for maintenance at Eastern Railway’s Howrah car shed about a month ago and later the train arrived at Malda Town Station. Vikas Chaube, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Malda, said: “The train is equipped with all modern facilities. The acceleration is very fast for the push-pull technology. We are getting ready for its inauguration.”