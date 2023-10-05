AMRI Mukundapur fined Rs 25,000 for negligence

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on AMRI Mukundapur after it found negligence on the part of the hospital.

According to WBCERC, a patient Santa Roy was taken to AMRI Mukundapur by his father. The hospital authorities inquired if the patient had any medical insurance, failing which they would admit Roy as a cash patient.

The patient’s father told the hospital that they are under West Bengal Health Scheme (WBHS) but the hospital refused to admit the patient saying that they did not have a reserved bed under WBHS.

The patient was shifted to another private hospital. During the hearing, the hospital authorities clarified that they had 15 WBHS patients on that day. When the commission sought supporting documents, the hospital provided the roster of all patients without segregating the WBHS patients.

Later, the hospital changed its statement and said that around 26 patients were under treatment under the WBHS. The WBCERC found inconsistencies in the statement of the hospital and also asked the hospital why they did not provide emergency treatment before denying treatment.

The hospital claimed that the duty manager urged the patient’s family to wait for some to avail emergency treatment. The commission did not however find any record which could support the hospital’s claim.

In another incident, the WBCERC imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Renaissance Hospital in Teghoria after the regulating body found some negligence on the part of the hospital while handling the patient. The patient was shivering and asked for a blanket but she was denied.