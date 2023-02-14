Amitava Datta becomes Pro-V-C of Jadavpur Univ

KOLKATA: The state Higher Education department appointed professor of power engineering at Jadavpur University Amitava Datta as the university’s pro-Vice-Chancellor.



A notification by the department dated February 13 stated that the Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of Jadavpur University, has decided to appoint Datta for the position in consultation with the state Higher Education minister.

Datta has been appointed for the position for a period of four years from the date he assumes the office. “It is further directed that Prof.Amitava Datta shall be eligible to draw such salary and allowances similar to that of salary and allowances enjoyed by the Pro-Vice-Chancellors of other state-aided universities,” the notification stated.