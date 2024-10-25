Amit Shah to visit Kolkata on Sunday

Kolkata: Union Home minister Amit Shah who is coming to Kolkata on Sunday may meet the parents of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered in RG Kar Medical College on August 9.

It was learnt from the sources that Shah has expressed his wish to meet the victim’s parents after the father of the victim doctor wrote a letter to the Union Home minister on Tuesday, saying he and the victim’s mother had been going through “tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless”. They urged the minister to spare a few minutes for meeting them.

State BJP had also written to Shah in this regard and they have been trying to facilitate Shah’s visit to the house of victim’s parents in North 24-Parganas Sodepur. Shah is visiting Kolkata on Sunday when he will have a busy schedule.

Opposition leader in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and Union minister of state Sukanta Majumder wrote to Shah if any meeting could be arranged. Victim’s father in his letter to Shah also sought an appointment. “…….After that heinous unforeseen incident happened to our daughter, we have been going through tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless now,” the father of the late doctor wrote in the letter. I, along with my wife, want to meet with you to discuss a few things regarding the situation and pray for your guidance and help.

I would truly be grateful for the opportunity to speak with you and gain your insights on the issue, as I believe your experience and guidance would be invaluable,” victim’s father said in the letter. He had also requested the union home minister to spare a few minutes for them.