Amit Shah to unveil chargesheet against TMC

Kolkata: BJP leader and Union Home minister Amit Shah is set to release a chargesheet against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, signalling an intensified attack on the party over alleged corruption.



Shah is likely to address a public meeting as well. He is expected to arrive in the city late Friday night and is likely to hold meetings with senior party leaders to review the election campaign in the poll-bound state. A BJP leader claimed that in the “chargesheet”, they will highlight the alleged failures of the Mamata Banerjee government.

The BJP will launch its manifesto called ‘Sankalp Patra’ in the first week of April. The party will incorporate suggestions from the state party leaders and people of Bengal collected during the recently completed ‘Parivartan Yatra’ by the party.

Sources within the saffron camp said that the manifesto will have big announcements on women and youth. White Paper may also be published against the ruling Mamata Banerjee government.

BJP’s manifesto may announce that it will retain all the dole schemes being run by the Bengal government if it comes to power. A special package for women may also be announced.