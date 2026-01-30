Amit Shah to attend closed-door party meet in Siliguri on Jan 31

Siliguri: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Siliguri on January 31 to attend a closed-door meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The meeting will be held at a ground under the Air Authority of India at Goshaipur in Siliguri Sub-Division.

Party sources said around 6,000 selected BJP leaders and workers from the organisational committees of Siliguri, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts have been invited.

The meeting will focus on election preparedness, with Amit Shah expected to outline the party’s election agenda and offer strategic guidance to leaders and booth-level workers. Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive at the venue around 3 pm and leave by 5 pm. BJP leaders including MP Raju Bista, Rathindranath Bose, Suvendu Adhikary, Samik Bhattacharya, Shankar Ghosh and Anandamoy Barman are expected to attend.

Due to the programme, traffic restrictions will be imposed in the area for a few hours, and the road near the venue will operate as one-way for some time.

Speaking on the visit, BJP MP Raju Bista said the meeting is significant for the party ahead of the elections. “District organising committee in-charges, booth-level in-charges will attend. We expect clear direction and strong planning,” he said. The Union Home Minister last visited the region in December 2024 during the SSB Raising Day celebrations.