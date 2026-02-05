Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal again in Feb

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing SIR-related “battle” in Bengal, the Union Home minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Bengal again this month.



It was learnt from the sources that Shah may be on a two-day visit to Bengal on February 18, but he may not hold any public meetings due to the higher secondary examinations in the state. He may hold a meeting with the party’s Bengal brigade to discuss the 2026 election strategy.

The ruling party has raised a question if the BJP’s top leadership lost confidence in the Bengal brigade. “Is that why Amit Shah is personally visiting Bengal so frequently ahead of the elections?” asked a senior Trinamool Congress leader in the state. Shah had visited Kolkata on January 30-31. During that trip, he met state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, and MP Sukanta Majumdar. The following day, he held a workers’ conference in Barrackpore.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin held a meeting with BJP MPs from Bengal in Delhi on Wednesday, February 4. In the meeting, he said that the party leaders and workers must reach out to the people. The news of Shah’s return visit to Bengal, which followed this meeting, is being considered as highly significant by political observers.