Amit Roy asserts presidency, party rifts surface ahead of LS elections

Jalpaiguri: “The party did not recognise him. He declared himself as the president. Again introducing himself as the president of the party, he went to the District Magistrate and the Election Commission and informed them that no candidate was being selected by the party for the election. In this way, legal action will be taken if necessary regarding the matter of declaring himself as the president,” Budharu Roy, vice-president of the central committee of the Kamtapur Progressive Party (KPP), made this statement against Amit Roy, the son of the late president of KPP, at a Press conference on Thursday.



According to party workers, Amit calls himself the president but the party is unaware of who made him president. Many people have suffered while participating in the Kamtapur movement, enduring jail time and witnessing 56 people martyred. He betrayed our people by going to the District Magistrate and the Commission.

Budharu Roy, vice-president of the party’s central committee, expressed dissatisfaction: “Our demands, both from the Central and state governments, remain unfulfilled.

Furthermore, if any announcement is made by the state, it is done so openly in public meetings by the Chief Minister. Amit Roy’s dissemination of false information only serves to deceive the sentiments of the Kamtapuri people.” Meanwhile, in response to such comments by party members, Amit Roy said: “Those who are speaking this have already been expelled from the party. Since my father’s death, I have assumed leadership of the party and as the president have undertaken several movement agendas. Actually, they are seeking financial benefits from BJP and attempting to sow division in the party before the elections and field candidates under the party’s name. I will take legal action on this matter.”

The Kamtapur Progressive Party and Kamtapur United have jointly nominated candidates for the Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri constituencies in this year’s Lok Sabha elections. Manvendra Roy is contesting from the Jalpaiguri seat. Conversely, Amit Roy announced that their party won’t field any candidates; instead, they’ll throw their support behind Trinamool in the elections.