‘Amit Malviya hiring ‘rapists’ for BJP IT cell’

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders launched a scathing attack on BJP’s IT cell chief and state co-incharge Amit Malviya saying that the latter has hired “rapists” in their IT cell and Bengal BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar are trying to shield Malviya who recruited three BJP IT cell members, accused in IIT-BHU gang rape incident.



“BJP IT Cell Chief Malviya is hiring “rapists”; spreading a culture of misogyny, defaming Bengal, and constantly denigrating Mamata Banerjee, who is the only woman Chief Minister in the country,” Trinamool Congress said on Saturday.

Launching an all-out attack, Trinamool Congress questioned the deafening silence of Bengal BJP leaders - such as Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari – over the fact that they are trying to shield Amit Malviya for recruiting the three BJP IT cell members accused in the IIT-BHU gangrape case.

Malviya leads the IT Cell of BJP and is responsible for its recruitment. The Party also questioned the duo’s silence on the Supreme Court decision to cancel the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case by the BJP-led Gujarat government, Trinamool said.

Trinamool Women Wing president of the ruling party in Bengal, Chandrima Bhattacharya announced a campaign on Saturday. “Today, we want to announce that we will fight against this in a united manner. We will stand by the oppressed women as we have done in the past. Our fight against the anti-women BJP will continue,” she said.

“Amit Malviya hired rapists to work in his IT Cell. This is the culture of the BJP. However, it won’t work in Bengal as our CM Mamata Banerjee has always been fighting for the rights of oppressed women. But why is Amit Malviya silent on the matter? Do Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar support the rapists? Amit Malviya should have been removed from the BJP. The silence on Amit Malviya proves their culpability and shows that every corner of BJP supports incidents like rape,” Bhattacharya said.

Quoting several news reports, Trinamool questioned how the three IT Cell members — Kunal Pandey, Saksham Patel, and Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan — had pictures with top BJP brass, including PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi, Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP national president JP Nadda. Trinamool leaders said these viral images demonstrate how hardened criminals got a protective refuge in the BJP.

“Malviya is hiring rapists in BJP’s IT cell as we saw in Uttar Pradesh. This is a serious allegation against him but no steps have been taken. They keep asking for accountability from other political parties and leaders but they are the ones accountable in this case. Even in the Bilkis Bano case, BJP garlanded the rapists and gave shelter to them,” she said while questioning BJP’s apathy in the matter.

“Trinamool Congress women wing will expose BJP’s double standards when it comes to women’s security and dignity of women. The women’s wing of the Trinamool will hold a door-to-door outreach programme to expose these double standards of BJP,” Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

On the Purulia incident, Trinamool Congress said: “Sadhus thank Mamata Banerjee’s government & state police for prompt action in the Purulia incident that happened due to language barrier.”

Taking the BJP head-on, senior leader of Trinamool Shashi Panja highlighted that 12 arrests were made in the case in less than 24 hours. “Cops immediately came to the spot and everyone was taken to the police station. At least 12 people have already been arrested in the case and the police are looking into it. However, the BJP is trying to mislead as always,” she said.

Regarding the Purulia incident, Kunal Ghosh said: “While interacting with the media, one of the seers clarified that the problem arose due to a language barrier and the police there took swift action and helped them quickly. Moreover, he also stated that there are no political angles to it and thanked the state administration for the assistance.”