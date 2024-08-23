Amidst political vulturism, Abhishek calls for urgent anti-rape law & swift justice

Kolkata: At a time when RG Kar is capturing the nation’s focus amidst an alarming surge of fake news and misinformation over the death of a junior doctor of the state-run hospital, vulture politics have taken centre stage, as opportunistic forces seek to exploit this situation for political gain, all while pursuing justice for the victim has been relegated to the sidelines.



However, amidst this scramble by politicians to score political points at the expense of someone’s suffering, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has consistently distinguished himself from the rest. From the very first day, he has focused on advocating meaningful reforms that would deliver justice to the victims, rather than getting caught up in the usual whataboutery and political posturing.

On Thursday, in a detailed post on X, the Diamond Harbour MP urged the state governments across India to push the Union government for a comprehensive anti-rape law at the earliest, which is the need of the hour.

Expressing his concerns, he wrote: “Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalcollege incident and demanding justice, 900 RAPES have occurred across different parts of India - DURING THE VERY TIME WHEN PEOPLE WERE ON THE STREETS PROTESTING AGAINST THIS HORRIBLE CRIME.”

Urging for strong laws, he added: “Sadly, a lasting solution still remains largely undiscussed. With 90 RAPES REPORTED DAILY, 4 EVERY HOUR AND 1 EVERY 15 MINUTES - the urgency for a decisive action is clear. We need strong laws that mandate TRIALS & CONVICTIONS WITHIN 50 days, followed by the severest punishments, not just empty promises. State governments must act and urgently push the Union for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice. Anything less is merely symbolic and tragically ineffective.” Earlier, on August 10, after concluding his administrative meeting at Amtala in Diamond Harbour, Abhishek spoke to the media, condemning the heinous crime in the strongest terms. He called on the BJP-led Central government to rise above political considerations and “introduce a Bill that mandates the strictest punishment for rapists within 7 days when circumstantial evidence is compelling.” The TMC MP also emphasised, as a responsible Opposition, “it was the duty of AITC and Congress to support such a Bill.” Despite not being part of the state administration, Banerjee leads from the front on various occasions as a public representative to ensure what is right for society.

Calling for a thorough revamp and a serious reassessment of the current structure, Banerjee has stressed the urgent need for an anti-rape law that addresses the pressing demands of the time. He also wants the state government to get done with the shackles of the existing ‘laggard system’ that is not helping the cause at a time when both the party and the state government are facing the heat.

He had even called for “encounter or capital punishment for rapists who doesn’t deserve a place in this society”.

Not only this, on the night when the vandalism took place in RG Kar, Abhishek, as a public representative had a detailed conversation with the Kolkata Police Commissioner and “urged him to ensure that within 24 hours perpetrators involved in the violent act irrespective of their political affiliations, should be arrested.”

He also supported the “fair and justified demands by the protesting doctors and asked the state to ensure basic safety and security of citizens”.

Today, in a clarion call “WAKE UP INDIA”, Abhishek has committed himself to a larger and more urgent goal — ensuring swift justice for rape victims and expediting the punishment of the culprits. He has chosen to rise above the distractions of whataboutery and the temptation to dominate headlines for political gain, a tactic that has sadly become the norm among Opposition leaders in Bengal, where justice often takes a backseat for them.