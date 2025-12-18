Amid SIR slugfest, Mamata set to hold BLAs’ meet on December 22

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to hold a major meeting with booth-level agents (BLAs) of the Trinamool Congress at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, December 22, as a part of a larger organisational push amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The meeting — scheduled for the day before the hearing process will be started— aims to strengthen the role of BLAs in ensuring that no legitimate voter is left out during the revision and hearing process, and to provide them with clear guidance on their responsibilities.

Booth-level agents play a crucial role in door-to-door activities; distributing and collecting enumeration forms, interacting with voters, assisting in corrections, and coordinating with the Election Commission of India and local bodies to resolve issues.

With the draft voter list recently published and more than 5.8 million names reportedly missing from it, the meeting is intended to sharpen the party’s grassroots strategy and support BLAs in navigating the next phase of SIR work.

Earlier, Banerjee met with BLAs and BLA-2s from the Bhawanipore Assembly Constituency at her residence in Kalighat, instructing them to organise a larger, state-wide session thereafter. Leaders from across districts have been invited, and there will also be attendance from party organisational heads, with emphasis on improving voter outreach and ensuring community support during the revision cycle.

The leadership hopes that this meeting will not only boost organisational morale but also reinforce the party’s efforts to protect voters’ interests during the revision process.

Banerjee is expected to deliver specific directives on strengthening voter connection, addressing concerns of genuine electors during hearings, and how BLAs can manage both administrative coordination and public engagement effectively in the coming weeks.