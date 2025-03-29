Amid rising temperatures primary schools allowed to tweak class timings from April

Kolkata: With temperatures soaring, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has announced that primary schools operating during day shifts can opt for morning classes from April.

Schools seeking this change must submit a formal request to the Board, which will seek approval from the School Education Department. WBBPE President Goutam Pal stated: “If any school wishes to shift to morning classes due to the heatwave, it must send a proposal. We will inform the School Education Department before granting final permission.” Proposals from the District Primary School Council (DPSC) will also be considered, he added. As per the academic calendar, primary schools are scheduled to remain closed for summer vacation from May 2 to May 12. However, recent years have seen earlier and extended summer breaks due to extreme heat. Last year, government-run schools closed on April 22 and reopened on June 10. The first summative evaluation for primary schools is scheduled between April 16 and April 30. Concerns have been raised that an early summer break may disrupt academics, while others worry about students attending classes in extreme heat. Many have welcomed the option of morning classes as a practical solution. Ananda Handa, general secretary of the Bengal Primary Teachers’ Association, said: “For years, we have demanded morning school timings during the summer. This decision is a positive step that will benefit students.”

Pal confirmed that if extreme conditions persist, schools will conduct exams in the morning before the summer break. Schools opting for the shift must adhere to a standardised schedule, with adjustments made to the mid-day meal programme. The West Midnapore DPSC chairman has already issued a notice allowing primary and junior basic schools to operate morning sessions from April 16 to April 30. Schools will function from 6:30 am to 11:00 am on weekdays and 6:30 am to 9:30 am on Saturdays. The Jhargram DPSC has also issued an order instructing primary schools to conduct morning sessions from April 3 to June 30.