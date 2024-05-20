Amid PM Modi’s visit, fresh allegation of ‘molestation’ by Central Forces surfaces

Kolkata: Within 24 hours after the Uluberia ‘sexual assault’ claim came to light, allegations of ‘molestation’ by Central Forces personnel surfaced again on Monday, this time from Jangipara in Hooghly. Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday alleged that yet again during the visit of PM Modi Modi in Bengal, another woman was sexually harassed by Central Forces.



Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev wrote on X: “Two allegations of sexual assault by personnel of Central forces deputed in Bengal for elections in Uluberia & Jangipara. Extremely unfortunate that those deputed to ensure security of voters should act like criminals.@ECISVEEP should take immediate action.” Another party MP Sagarika Ghose said: “At a time when PM Modi is in Bengal, Central Forces are sexually assaulting women to create a sense of fear among them. Is this the Nari Samman you talk of? Is this the Modi guarantee?” TMC national spokesperson Shashi Panja said: “What is going on? On Sunday PM Modi came to Bengal and in the morning a woman was sexually harassed by Central Forces. At night, another such incident happened where the forces entered a woman’s home and sexually harassed her. BJP does not want peaceful polls. TMC is fighting for women’s rights. Why are Opposition parties silent?” she asked. Another Trinamool leader Birbaha Hansda wrote on X: “The reprehensible sexual assault incidents by Central forces in Uluberia and Jangipara on the eve of polls expose their cowardly attempts to suppress voters. Under the thumb of HM@AmitShah, his lackeys shamelessly perpetrate hooliganism and intimidation tactics. Disgusting!”

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC), on Monday, removed a BSF jawan from poll duty in the Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency following a complaint of molestation.

A woman had lodged the molestation complaint at Uluberia Police Station on Sunday evening. It was learnt that the EC removed the BSF personnel concerned from election duty and assured that if found guilty necessary action will be taken as per the law.