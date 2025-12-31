Amid Khudiram row, Raj Chakraborty hints at editing dialogue in ‘Hok Kolorob’

Kolkata: Ever since director Raj Chakraborty dropped the teaser of his upcoming Bengali campus drama ‘Hok Kolorob’, it has drawn attention.

The teaser also introduces audiences to a top police officer, Khudiram Chaki, played by Saswata Chatterjee.

However, the name of the character has not gone down well with a section of viewers.

In one scene, Saswata’s character says: “I am Khudiram Chaki. I don’t get hanged… I hang others.”

The dialogue has sparked outrage on social media with several netizens claiming it dishonours Khudiram Bose, the iconic Bengali revolutionary and one of the youngest martyrs of India’s freedom struggle.

As the controversy gained momentum online, Chakraborty, who is also TMC MLA from Barrackpore, issued a clarification and said the character Khudiram Chaki bears no resemblance to either Khudiram Bose or revolutionary Prafulla Chaki.

“The audience should watch the film before passing judgement. If anyone feels dishonoured after that, I am willing to remove the dialogue. I know how to respect and honour Bengali luminaries,” said the Abar Proloy director. Referring to a recent political controversy, Chakraborty also cited PM Narendra Modi’s remark in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, where Modi addressed Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay as “Bankim da”. Although the PM corrected himself, the comment triggered sharp criticism from TMC leaders, including CM Mamata Banerjee.

Drawing a parallel, Chakraborty said: “Narendranath Dutta and Narendra Modi are not the same. Similarly, Khudiram Bose and Khudiram Chaki are not the same.

The BJP IT cell is deliberately trying to create propaganda around this issue. We have not dishonoured any Bengali icon, and if required, I will remove the dialogue.”

‘Hok Kolorob’, which revolves around a student movement, is slated for release on January 23, 2026.