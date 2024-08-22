Amid irregularities at RG Kar, principals of some Med Colleges under state scanner

Kolkata: At a time when the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh has been under fire following the incident of alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor with several charges being levelled against him, the state health department may carry out a surveillance on the functioning of some other principals attacked to different medical colleges in the state. Taking cues from the RG Kar incident, the health department is keen to look into the activities of some of the principals of other medical colleges to ascertain if there are any irregularities. Sources said that some of the senior officials who have been working in the districts since 2021 are under the scanner of Swasthya Bhawan.

It was also learnt that allegations had surfaced that some medical students in the districts were earlier threatened that they would not be made successful in the examinations.

The top health officials in Swasthya Bhawan are now keen to crack down on the irregularities found at the medical colleges in the districts.

The health department was learnt to be looking into Sandip Ghosh’s service file. He is facing heat since the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old young doctor came to light on August 9. He has been pulled up by the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court for the actions of the hospital authorities after the victim’s body was discovered on the premises of the state-run hospital.

Ghosh is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and he appeared before the officials for the sixth time on Wednesday.