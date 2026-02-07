Amid indefinite PDS strike in Hills, GTA flags crisis with Food minister

Darjeeling: The GTA on Friday raised the long-pending grievances of MR (Fair Price Shop) dealers in the Darjeeling hills with Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh in Kolkata, amid an indefinite strike from February 1, disrupting ration distribution in Darjeeling and Kalimpong.



“A huge disparity exists between the Hills and the plains. The number of PDS units for the plains and the Hills are the same. For the plains, it is a comfortable situation. However, owing to the difficult terrain, steep transportation cost and other factors, we face losses. For an average MR shop in the Hills of 1000 units, we are paid around Rs 20,000 by the Government, whereas our cost is around Rs 42,000. We have put forward the demand that the Government increase the commission or pay a monthly honorarium of Rs. 20,000 to each Hill dealer. Then only the business will be viable. The indefinite strike is for this. We cannot sustain this anymore,” stated Manoj Gurung, President Darjeeling Hill FPS Dealers Association, talking to Millennium Post.

GTA Deputy Chairman Rajesh Chauhan met the Food minister at Khadya Bhavan in Kolkata and handed over a letter from the GTA chief executive Anit Thapa, seeking urgent intervention on behalf of the affected dealers.

In the communication dated February 6, Thapa informed the minister that the general secretary of the Darjeeling Hills Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Association under GTA had submitted a memorandum detailing grievances and requesting immediate remedial measures. He urged the department to consider the issues at the earliest

Chauhan apprised the minister of the deteriorating situation on the ground, stating that MR dealers have been raising their demands for a considerable period without any concrete resolution, forcing them to resort to an indefinite strike. He stated that the agitation has directly impacted the public, particularly

economically weaker sections, as interruptions in the public distribution system have made access to essential ration supplies difficult.

“The ongoing strike has affected foodgrain distribution, and common people are bearing the brunt.

The state government must show sensitivity and take swift steps to resolve the matter,” Chauhan said, while appealing for an early and practical solution that “protects both the livelihood of MR dealers and the interests of beneficiaries.”