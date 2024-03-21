Amid heavy rain and snow, about 40 tourists evacuated from Sandakphu

Darjeeling: As snowfall in the upper reaches and rainfall continued unabated, 40 tourists were evacuated from Sandakphu to Maneybhanjyang. Sandakphu, the highest point of Bengal, will remain out of bounds to visitors for the next few days till weather conditions improve. Traffic has been diverted on National Highway 10 to Sikkim and Kalimpong from the plains, owing to falling boulders at Likhuveer.



Sandakphu, located at an altitude of 3636 m, is also a world famous tourist destination and a trek route. It offers breathtaking views of Mount Everest, Mount Kanchenjunga and is a famous sunrise viewing spot.

“Vehicles are unable to ply from Beekaybhanjyang to Sandakphu, the steepest 3 km, owing to nearly one-and-a-half feet of snow. The Singlalila Landrover Owners’ Association, Hotel owners and staff along with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) rescued and evacuated about 40 tourists on foot to Beekaybhanjyang and then by vehicle to Maneybhanjyang. Sandakphu will remain closed for visitors till weather conditions improve,” stated Chandan Pradhan, president, Singhalila Land Rover Owners Association. However, tourists can go upto Kalapokhari (27 km from Maneybhanjyang) to enjoy the snow and stay there or stay at Tumling (13 km from Maneybhanjyang) where there are better facilities, added Pradhan. Meanwhile, traffic has been diverted on National Highway 10 owing to falling boulders at Likhuveer. “Due to continuous falling of boulders at Likhuveer on National Highway 10, traffic is being diverted to ensure the safety of passengers and vehicles. All heavy vehicles from Siliguri towards Kalimpong and vice-versa will take the route via Lava Gorubathan Road.

Small vehicles from Siliguri towards Kalimpong and vice-versa will take the road via Lava Gorubathan Road from 27th mile-Samthar-Kalimpong and vice-versa,” stated Srihari Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong. Despite all the problems, the rain has brought major respite to the forests of North Bengal, especially the flora and fauna. “Forest fires are a major challenge we face in spring. With the showers, the chances of future forest fires will diminish and the present forest fires have been doused,” stated Bhaskar JV- Chief Conservator of Forest (Northern Range).

Along with this, the showers will rejuvenate the grasslands, an important fodderbase for the herbivores like the rhinoceros and the Gaurs (bison). Thus the fodderbase will be renewed. “With scanty rainfall in the past five months, we had to pump water or supply water in tankers to fill up artificial reservoirs in the forests from where the animals drink. Now with the rains, the mountain springs that flow through the forests have all been charged. So there will be no water scarcity for the wild animals,” added the CCF.

In the past 24 hours (recorded on Thursday morning), Darjeeling recorded 90 mm of rain and Kalimpong 37 mm. With heavy and continuous rains, the temperatures have plummeted with Darjeeling recording a minimum of 3 degree C. This weather pattern will continue for the next few days, stated the MeT office.