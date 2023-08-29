Amid dengue spread, JU registrar attends meet with KMC

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) Registrar Snehamanju Basu on Monday attended a meeting with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to discuss the steps that the varsity can take amid the spread of dengue and malaria.



These steps would be for all the campuses under the university. Basu said that she will issue a circular with regards to the measures to be taken, including putting up nets at hostels, keeping the campus and residential area and hostels clean to avoid them becoming mosquito breeding grounds. Furthermore, she will seek a report on whether work in connection with these steps are being carried out.

The KMC had filed a case against JU early this year at municipal court for failing to abide by dengue guidelines, sources in the civic body health department said.

According to a news report, over 700 dengue cases have been reported in the city since January. A number of people, including children have died of the disease. To control the situation, the KMC had planned several strategies, including serving notices to violators of dengue guidelines and imposing heavy fines by taking cases to the municipal courts.

Citizens are being made alert through awareness campaigns.