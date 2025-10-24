Amid BJP’s CAA push in Bengal, two of its party leaders resign

Kolkata: While the state BJP is busy ramping up Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) awareness camps across Bengal, several of its party leaders are quitting.

Following BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s rally in Gajol, Malda, local BJP leader Soumitra Roy resigned, citing his dissatisfaction with Adhikari. In a separate development, Samir Lohar, a BJP leader and Mollarpur Panchayat Upapradhan in Birbhum, also stepped down from the party, it was learnt. Meanwhile, keeping an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections in Bengal, the state BJP is carrying out vote mapping in 28 Assembly constituencies falling under four organisational districts Kolkata north, Kolkata south, Dum Dum and Jadavpur under which a detailed survey is being carried out to see the strength of the party or where it was lagging behind and where there are larger concentration of minority and SC/ST votes.

Based on the vote mapping, the saffron party will outline its electoral strategy in the city and its adjoining areas. A meeting on this matter was also held on Friday, with top party leaders from the state and some central leaders in attendance.

How BJP performed in previous elections from these seats will also be taken into consideration while carrying out vote mapping in each Constituency. The central party leaders were also reviewing how many booth-level committees have been constituted. Sources said that Friday’s meeting also focused on election strategy and the ongoing awareness campaign on the CAA. According to sources, the BJP plans to set up around 700 awareness camps across the border districts of Bengal to inform people about the provisions of the CAA.

The decision came out in a brainstorming session held in Kolkata on Wednesday, which was attended by BL Santosh and Sunil Bansal. The primary aim of these camps is to assist people with CAA registration and clear misconceptions surrounding the law, especially in relation to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). BJP MP and Union minister Sukanta Majumder said that the party has already started CAA camps in various places and also alleged that they were facing challenges as some District Magistrates were not cooperating.